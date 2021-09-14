Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 14,445 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 193,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,445 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $11,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 143.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Unilever in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Unilever by 50.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

UL opened at $55.22 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 70.32%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

