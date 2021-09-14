Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 163.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,952 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 935,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,581,000 after acquiring an additional 187,975 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after acquiring an additional 82,888 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $61.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.36 and a 1 year high of $62.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

