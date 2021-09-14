Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,360 Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 917,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 3.12% of Mistras Group worth $9,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mistras Group in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 66.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mistras Group during the second quarter worth about $140,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Mistras Group during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 33.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Mistras Group news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,092.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MG shares. TheStreet upgraded Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE MG opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $291.06 million, a P/E ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38. Mistras Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $12.57.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $177.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.90 million. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 0.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Mistras Group Company Profile

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

