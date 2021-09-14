Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,909 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Rocket Companies by 9.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Rocket Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Rocket Companies by 54.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RKT shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.37.

RKT opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.42, a current ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.10. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.46.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 94.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.