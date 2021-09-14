Rocket Vault (RVF) Price Reaches $0.0651 on Exchanges

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Rocket Vault coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Vault has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00077122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00121845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00173620 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,166.40 or 1.00665020 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,222.09 or 0.07181257 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.44 or 0.00892475 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

