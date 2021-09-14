RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Up 7.1%

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)’s share price rose 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 16.89 and last traded at 16.49. Approximately 23,102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,746,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at 15.40.

RKLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on RocketLab in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on RocketLab in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

About RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

