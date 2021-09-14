Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Trading 4.3% Higher

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)’s share price traded up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.91 and last traded at $4.85. 34,137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,867,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Romeo Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $656.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $15,849,015.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,972,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,905,881.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Romeo Power by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,655,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Romeo Power by 2,698.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,666 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Romeo Power during the second quarter worth approximately $10,617,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Romeo Power during the first quarter worth approximately $6,166,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Romeo Power by 19.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,992,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,500,000 after buying an additional 660,859 shares during the period. 25.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

