Roots (TSE:ROOT) Receives Hold Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their hold rating on shares of Roots (TSE:ROOT) in a research note published on Monday, TipRanks reports. Scotiabank currently has a C$4.25 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROOT. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Roots to C$6.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Roots in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Roots from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.41.

ROOT traded up C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$3.13. The company had a trading volume of 19,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Roots has a 52-week low of C$1.02 and a 52-week high of C$4.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$132.23 million and a P/E ratio of 8.48.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

