Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of -0.43. A-Mark Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $61.00.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 86.96% and a net margin of 2.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 103.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 559,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,006,000 after acquiring an additional 284,883 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 175,261.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 436,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 23.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,584,000 after purchasing an additional 75,711 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 24.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,797,000 after buying an additional 67,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 334,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct Sales. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

