Royale Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $69,908.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00077379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00123102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00174413 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,948.45 or 0.99668803 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.83 or 0.07161834 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $406.24 or 0.00900787 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

