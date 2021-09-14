RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Barclays reissued an "equal weight" rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Monday, August 9th.

OTCMKTS RGLXY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.08. 1,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96. RTL Group has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $6.71.

RTL Group SA engages in the operation of television channels and radio stations. It operates through the following segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, and Others. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment encompasses all of the German television activities of the company.

