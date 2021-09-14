RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Stock analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RumbleON has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

Shares of RMBL traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.40. RumbleON has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $64.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average is $38.57. The firm has a market cap of $516.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.90.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.84). RumbleON had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 84.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RumbleON will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Denmar John Dixon bought 13,636 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $449,988.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adam Alexander bought 1,500 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.40 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,471.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,136 shares of company stock worth $545,928 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RumbleON by 99.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in RumbleON during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in RumbleON during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in RumbleON during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in RumbleON during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. 41.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

