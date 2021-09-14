Rupee (RUP) Achieves Market Cap of $53,439.43

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 56.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last week, Rupee has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rupee has a market cap of $53,439.43 and $1.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00053750 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000492 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

