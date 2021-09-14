Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 267,506 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 1,159.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 290,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,506 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $36,498,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $402,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 96.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 93.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,934,000 after acquiring an additional 706,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

SOI stock opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.36 million, a P/E ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. Equities analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.