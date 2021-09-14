Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,603 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Thryv worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Thryv in the first quarter worth $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the second quarter worth $200,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth $133,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 170,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $5,191,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 12,244 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $380,665.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,656,509 shares of company stock valued at $51,390,826. Insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THRY opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $28.41. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $37.26. The company has a market cap of $986.83 million and a PE ratio of 5.78.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $291.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.62 million. As a group, analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on THRY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair set a $33.54 price objective on shares of Thryv in a report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thryv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.76.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

