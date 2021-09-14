Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.93 Million Position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 14.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,134 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 28.3% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 80.8% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 16.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 31.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 38,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPS opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.83. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.74. The firm has a market cap of $389.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 3.22.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($1.37). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 4.66%.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Cooper-Standard news, Director Oss Stephen A. Van acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,878.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

