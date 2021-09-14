Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 63,476 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RPM International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in RPM International by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 16,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 14,705.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of RPM International by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 27,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RPM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPM International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.89.

RPM stock opened at $79.54 on Tuesday. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.13 and a twelve month high of $99.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.33 and a 200 day moving average of $89.32.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

