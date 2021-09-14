Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,170 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 65.0% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,426,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,817,000 after buying an additional 562,107 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 20.0% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,530,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 26.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,741,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,571,000 after buying an additional 362,393 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 3.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,600,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,596,000 after buying an additional 308,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 44.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 968,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,414,000 after buying an additional 299,452 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $70.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.88. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

