Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.510-$1.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.38.

SBRA opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

