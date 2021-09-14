SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Up 19% Over Last 7 Days

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $8.20 million and $6,426.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 19% against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000635 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,479.23 or 0.99888593 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00071502 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.04 or 0.00934940 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008448 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.69 or 0.00429145 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.70 or 0.00302382 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002207 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00071254 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.