Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.37. Schlumberger posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 118.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,559,096. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.53. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

