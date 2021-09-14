Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 237.5% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,717. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average of $31.97. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

