Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,551 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $32,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Acas LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 37,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,564. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.98. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $71.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.