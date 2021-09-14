Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,155,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,666 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 8.3% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $314,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,455,000 after acquiring an additional 284,038 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,779,000 after acquiring an additional 636,517 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,703,000 after acquiring an additional 743,372 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,080,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,955,000 after acquiring an additional 298,225 shares during the period.

SCHD stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $75.90. 108,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,453. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $78.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.28.

