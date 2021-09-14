Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Short Interest Update

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the August 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Chairman Andrea Pignataro bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $31,744.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berry Street Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in Scion Tech Growth I by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Scion Tech Growth I by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 479,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000.

NASDAQ:SCOA remained flat at $$9.77 during trading hours on Tuesday. 918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,724. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.72. Scion Tech Growth I has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

About Scion Tech Growth I

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

