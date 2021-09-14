SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 43.42% and a negative net margin of 95.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.
SeaChange International stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 82,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,071,805. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $56.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
In other news, Chairman Robert M. Pons bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 507,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,283.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.
About SeaChange International
SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.
