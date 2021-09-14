Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.81. Sealed Air posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. Truist began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sealed Air has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $62.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 42.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $880,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,874 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 55.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,693,000 after purchasing an additional 849,709 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,532,000 after purchasing an additional 731,840 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 60.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,872,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,811,000 after purchasing an additional 702,384 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 267.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,110,000 after purchasing an additional 652,353 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

