Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Calavo Growers, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Calavo Growers in a report released on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.43.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $35.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $625.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Calavo Growers by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Calavo Growers by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the first quarter worth $3,849,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Calavo Growers by 100.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.