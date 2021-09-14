Securian Asset Management Inc Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of ES stock opened at $88.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

ES has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $89.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.