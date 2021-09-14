Securian Asset Management Inc Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Monster Beverage by 9.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 7.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $95.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $75.45 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.36.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.53.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

