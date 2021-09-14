Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cummins by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in Cummins by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cummins by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $235.61 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $199.70 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.83.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

