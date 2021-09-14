Securian Asset Management Inc Purchases 100 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $141.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.96 and a 200-day moving average of $160.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.15 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.41.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

