Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 100 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.94.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AMP opened at $269.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.82 and a 52 week high of $277.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.83 and a 200-day moving average of $250.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

