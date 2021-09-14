Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 376 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,365 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,018,777 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $79,585,000 after buying an additional 75,065 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 831,811 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $64,981,000 after purchasing an additional 31,576 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,939 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $69,256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,414 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,482 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $65.58 and a 1-year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

