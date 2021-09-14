SEEN (SEEN) Trading 23.2% Lower This Week

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last seven days, SEEN has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SEEN coin can now be bought for approximately $3.57 or 0.00007652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SEEN has a market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $59,751.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SEEN Profile

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official website is seen.haus . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

