Sei Investments Co. Buys 9,386 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Axonics were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Axonics by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Axonics by 25.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Axonics by 83.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axonics during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $72.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.39 and its 200 day moving average is $62.03. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $3,855,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $630,945.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,443 shares of company stock worth $6,161,445 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

