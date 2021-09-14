Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,792 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 4.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Canada Goose by 86.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOS stock opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $50.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $45.83 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOS shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.52.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

