Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,679 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $800,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 565,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,360,000 after acquiring an additional 31,528 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $97.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.29 and its 200 day moving average is $98.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FBHS. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.