Sei Investments Co. Sells 23,764 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,764 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of MasTec worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in MasTec by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in MasTec by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.08.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $90.64 on Tuesday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.18 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.