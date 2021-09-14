Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,600 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 43,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $210,549.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sarah Payne sold 6,000 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,422 shares of company stock worth $954,505 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $839.94 million, a PE ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 0.86. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.91.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 1.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.