Select Asset Management & Trust Has $682,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Select Asset Management & Trust increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 38.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 311.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 124.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

ACWX stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.83. The stock had a trading volume of 21,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,301. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $44.71 and a 52 week high of $59.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.92.

