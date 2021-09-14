Select Asset Management & Trust Lowers Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Select Asset Management & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 89.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in Newmont were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

NEM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.31. 141,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,521,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.09. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $628,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,567. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.