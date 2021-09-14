Selfkey (KEY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $39.10 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Selfkey coin can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Selfkey has a market cap of $39.10 million and approximately $10.96 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Selfkey has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00059163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00143392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.05 or 0.00760447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Selfkey Coin Profile

KEY is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,719,969,446 coins. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.