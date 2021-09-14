ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $641.90.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $639.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $598.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $537.57. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $442.00 and a 52 week high of $681.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $126.60 billion, a PE ratio of 760.82, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,094 shares of company stock valued at $17,810,772. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

