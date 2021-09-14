Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SGBAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

SES stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 1.29. SES has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SES will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

