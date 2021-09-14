Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.50 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

TSE:SJR.B traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$36.37. 1,588,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.69. Shaw Communications has a one year low of C$21.50 and a one year high of C$37.58. The company has a market cap of C$18.14 billion and a PE ratio of 20.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.0988 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.65%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

