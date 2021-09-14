Sherritt International (TSE:S) Price Target Cut to C$0.55

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$0.60 to C$0.55 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.65 to C$0.70 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sherritt International to C$0.60 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.30 to C$0.40 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

S opened at C$0.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.51. Sherritt International has a fifty-two week low of C$0.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$186.72 million and a P/E ratio of 1.15.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

