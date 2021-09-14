Short Interest in 1mage Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOL) Expands By 1,400.0%

1mage Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ISOL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 4,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,043. 1mage Software has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.

About 1mage Software

1mage Software Inc operates in the technology industry. The company offers capturing services, including 1ACCESS, an java-based software application that utilizes the adobe PDF format, which could be printed, faxed, and emailed; application program interfaces consisting of executable subroutines; 1FAX, an software application that manages inbound/outbound fax transmissions and outbound emails; 1SCAN, a windows based software application; and 1ERM that provides simultaneous and multi-user access to indexed and archived computer-generated reports and customer-related documents.

