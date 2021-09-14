Short Interest in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) Declines By 99.3%

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the August 15th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATAQ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 880 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,424. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

