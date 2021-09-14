Short Interest in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) Grows By 1,350.0%

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 1,350.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the second quarter worth $107,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the second quarter valued at $284,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the second quarter valued at $625,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the second quarter valued at $1,136,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the second quarter valued at $2,924,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSPT remained flat at $$9.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,320. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $9.75.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

